98-year-old Edmonton skier an 'inspiration' at local hill

Ninety-eight-year-old Muriel Watterworth has skied for more than 60 years and remains part of a seniors group that meets weekly at Snow Valley for coffee and time on the hill.

She first tried the sport after watching her late husband navigate the mountain slopes at Lake Louise.

"I got some of the love from my husband," Watterworth told CTV News Edmonton.

"He was an avid skier, and I wasn't at the time, but I got used to it and enjoyed it."

Watterworth says she even enjoys skiing more than once a week, depending on her energy level.

"Every once and a while, I just like to go off by myself," she added. "Sometimes I get tired, so I have to take a day off."

Ninety-eight-year-old Muriel Watterworth (left) rides a chairlift at Snow Valley on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Marek Tkach).

She joined the Rocky Mountain Ski Club six years ago. The club offers seniors aged 55 and over of all skiing skill levels the chance to enjoy the alpine sport together.

It also offers cross-country classes and mountain skiing trips away from its home hill of Snow Valley.

Watterworth has since become the group's most popular member.

"She's on the ball all the time," said Ilene Larson, a past ski club president.

"She has an excellent sense of humour. You think, wow, and we'd all like to be like that."

"Just to come out and watch her and appreciate what she's doing at her age gives us all inspiration," echoed Richard Larson, a fellow club member.

For Watterworth, skiing is a way to "grow old gracefully."

"I exercise, you know," she said. "I keep fit and I think that helps, so I just have a rest, and then I'm ready to go again."