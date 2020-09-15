Advertisement
$9K repairs needed after funicular glass broken
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:59PM MDT
Edmonton's funicular was out of service after someone threw a rock and broke a pane of glass on Sept. 11, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s funicular will have been closed for about a week by the time the most recent vandalism is repaired.
City officials say someone threw a rock at the river valley mechanized stair lift while it was running on Sept. 11 and broke a pane of glass.
It is expected to be running again before the weekend.
The repairs will be an estimated $9,000.