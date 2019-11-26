EDMONTON -- A new design for an alley near Whyte Avenue aims to turn the run-down area into a piece of prime real estate.

Sugared and Spiced, which operate out of the alley between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard, says the terrain is hard maneuver for vehicles and pedestrians.

“The biggest challenge here is drainage, this alley has needed attention for quite a while, the water just doesn't drain when it rains or the snow melts,” said Jeff Nachtigall with Sugared and Spiced.

The problems could be solved with some help from the Strathcona Neighbourhood Renewal Project. The project aims to revitalize all of Strathcona, it started earlier in 2019 and is expected to be finished in 2021.

“The city has informed us they would do basic surfacing and upgraded lighting and that's what falls within Strathcona neighbourhood renewal program," said Cherie Klassen with the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA).

However the OSBA hopes to go a step further with the project.

“Adding some beautification strategies, combining garbage receptacles and really making it a place where people want to come and want to hang out,” said Klassen.

The plan would allow for at least six new businesses to set up shop in the alley.

“We're looking forward to it and welcome other businesses to join us. It's a great location, great neighbourhood, it's the heart of the city here,” said Jeff Nachtigall.

The budget for the project is expected to be set once the final concept has been nailed down at the end of the month. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Joey Slattery