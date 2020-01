EDMONTON -- A former bar employee was found guilty of sexual assault Thursday.

Matthew McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.

He had pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts.

On Thursday, he was found guilty on five of those counts.

McKnight is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7. He will remain out on bail.