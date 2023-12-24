EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Abandoned home catches fire Sunday morning in Old Strathcona

    An abandoned home caught fire on Christmas Eve in Old Strathcona. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) An abandoned home caught fire on Christmas Eve in Old Strathcona. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

    A fire broke out in an abandoned home in Old Strathcona Sunday morning.

    Four fire crews were called out to the house near 104 Street and Old Strathcona around 6:15 a.m.

    Firefighters remained on scene into the late morning.

    The home was abandoned and empty at the time. No injuries were reported.

    No word yet on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

