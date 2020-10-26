EDMONTON -- Police are no longer looking for a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman after he turned himself in to Beaumont RCMP.

Tyrone Atsriku-Suess, 19, went to RCMP on Oct. 26 and was arrested.

Mounties asked for the public’s help in locating him one week earlier after a woman reported being assaulted and stopped from leaving when she was travelling with Atsriku-Suess on Oct. 16.

He faces 10 criminal charges, including kidnapping and assault.