EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man accused of violently assaulting and kidnapping a female is thought to be in Edmonton or Beaumont.

According to Beaumont RCMP, Tyrone Christopher Atsriku-Suess and the victim were travelling together on Oct. 16.

Mounties were told the victim was assaulted in the vehicle and not allowed to leave.

When she did and tried to get help from a nearby business, Atsriku-Suess allegedly assaulted her again.

He eventually left.

RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant in the first instance “given the nature of the assaults and a further concern for both the victim and public safety.”

Atsriku-Suess faces 10 criminal charges, including kidnapping and assault.

He is black and stands 5’8” and 150 pounds. He has an afro and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.