EDMONTON -- A shot rang out on 118 Avenue Monday afternoon during a confrontation between an Edmonton Police Service officer and a dog.

The solo officer was responding to an unrelated call near the Alberta Avenue Community League on 93 Street at about 3:45 p.m. when the encounter happened.

"The dog approached him in an aggressive manner," said Staff Sgt. Mark Ulmer.

"He fired one round at the dog. Did not strike the dog. Did not strike anyone else. No one else was harmed," he continued.

The officer called for backup but was eventually able to control the dog himself.

"He was able to coax it to his police car, put it in the back of his police car, where it was held until animal bylaw could come and pick it up," Ulmer said.

The dog did not have a collar and the owner was nowhere to be found.

An Animal Care and Control Officer arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. and took the dog.

Ulmer said the officer was not injured and EPS would be handling "use of a firearm" investigation internally.