EDMONTON -- The Alberta Ballet is staging a modern retelling of Mary Shelley's 200-year-old Frankenstein, with modern effects like projections and surtitles.

"The Frankenstein family lives in West Palm Beach and he studies at Harvard," explained artistic director and choreographer Jean Grand-Maître.

"They honeymoon in Jasper and end up in northern Yukon at a weather station."

The production also boasts a haunting soundtrack of modern composters, one of several features Grand-Maître says makes it the perfect show for those who haven't been to a ballet before.

"It's an aesthetic mixed with cinema, so the rhythm is very interesting. It's very dynamic," he commented.

However, the artistic director acknowledged Frankenstein is not a show for children because of the subject matter.

"There's not too much gore or violence—we keep the scary parts off stage because I think the audience can imagine worse than what we can come up with," Grand-Maître said.

Frankenstein runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Jubilee Auditorium.

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Graham Neil