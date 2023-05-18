Alberta closing some provincial parks in fire-danger zones ahead of long weekend

As wildfires continue to burn across Alberta, some provincial parks and recreation areas where the fire danger is high are being closed ahead of the long weekend.

Campers with reservations at the following parks will receive a refund:

Young’s Point Provincial Park

Williamson Provincial Park

Smoke Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Saskatoon Island Provincial Park

Winagami Lake Provincial Park

Brazeau Reservoir Provincial Recreation Area

Two Lakes Provincial Park

Iosegun Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Waskahigan River Provincial Recreation Area

Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area

Minnow Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Wolf Lake West Provincial Recreation Area

Several other sites are being monitored, and the province says more closures may be announced over the coming days.

The most up-to-date list of closures will be posted online.

Campers who do go out over the long weekend are asked to observe fire bans and comply with wildfire-related restrictions, including off-highway vehicle restrictions.

Non-compliance could result in penalties, including fines.

"As we're heading into the May long weekend, that is traditionally the time when we start to see wildfires on a larger scale because of people out and about in recreation areas. We see more human-caused fires traditionally at that time of year," said Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 92 wildfires, including 26 out of control.