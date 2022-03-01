Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, declares corner turned on pandemic
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
It was a less extravagant affair than summer 2021, the first time Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta would be rescinding most of its public health measures, speaking in Edmonton's lush river valley with the capital city's skyline behind him and a billboard at his side that read "Open for Summer."
Instead, Tuesday morning, Kenney's podium read "Open for Business" and he offered no guarantees about what COVID-19 would bring in the future.
"We have two choices here," Kenney told reporters.
"We can either say we're going to spend the rest of our lives in fear, waiting for a much more virulent mutation of COVID-19, or we can say with widespread population protection, we are determined to get on with our lives and that's what Alberta's choosing to do."
At midnight, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired. Step 2 of Alberta's reopening plan also ends the screening of youth for activities, other school requirements like cohorting, and restrictions on liquor service.
However, masking requirements will remain in place in high-risk settings, including at provincial health sites, continuing care centres and on public transit. And, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result must still isolate.
"We have finally turned a major corner on COVID-19," Kenney declared.
"All of the data both here in Alberta and right across the world says that the worst of COVID is behind us and that this disease that has changed our lives in so many ways is no longer an open-ended threat to our lives and livelihoods, from all that we know today."
On Monday, Alberta Health reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, a total of 1,224 COVID-19 hospital patients, and 9,000 known active cases. The province's number of COVID-19 hospital patients began to fall the second week of February, coming down from a high of 1,681 on Feb. 7. Since the start of the month, 295 Albertans have died due to COVID-19, including 40 in the past seven days, though both numbers will rise in the coming days as historical data is revised and updated. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean Alberta's actual number of active cases is likely many times higher.
Kenney also revealed Tuesday his government planned to make amendments to the Municipal Government Act to prevent cities from imposing their own public health measures.
Despite provincial masking rules ending at midnight, Edmonton's face covering bylaw is due to remain in effect until at least March 8, when council is due to debate keeping or ending it.
Kenney said he hoped to see the change legislated early next week so as "to not allow these lingering issues to be a divisive political football."
"We certainly shouldn't allow political science be substituted for public health science," he said.
On June 18, 2021, Kenney and then health minister Tyler Shandro announced for the first time Alberta would lift most public health measures that Canada Day, having immunized 70 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose of vaccine.
COVID-19 infections would rise throughout the summer, peaking in September and prompting an apology from Kenney and Alberta's top doctor for moving too quickly.
- Alberta to lift COVID-19 restrictions on Canada Day
- Open for good? Alberta enters Stage 3 of reopening on Canada Day
- 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
- 'I apologize': Kenney says Alta. wrong for COVID-19 pandemic to endemic shift, not sorry for Open for Summer plan
More to come...
Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from residential school investigation
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Live updates: Russian attack damages Kyiv Holocaust memorial
Holocaust remembrance organizations in Israel are condemning a Russian attack that inflicted damage to the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
LIVE at 12:30 MT | Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from residential school investigation
The Kapawe’no First Nation says the investigation was done at the former Grouard Residential School using ground-penetrating radar and drones.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Back in the saddle: Calgary Stampede Parade returns for 2022
Dust off your boots because the Calgary Stampede Parade is officially returning to the downtown core this year.
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Fertilizer stocks soar over Ukraine worries
Shares in Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. have been soaring amid market worries that the war in Ukraine could exacerbate a global supply shortage.
Man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter makes first court appearance
A man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter made his first court appearance in Regina.
Fatal fire in North Central Regina deemed non-criminal: police
A fatal fire late last week has been deemed non-criminal following initial investigation by Regina police.
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Police investigating weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre, ask people to stay away
People are being asked to stay away from a popular Halifax shopping mall as police investigate a weapons complaint.
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
Charlotte Cardin leads with six Juno nominations
Nominations for the Juno Awards will be announced this morning in a virtual press conference. Organizers behind the annual celebration of Canadian music are set to unveil contenders in all of the categories for the big event, which takes place in Toronto on May 15.
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
'It's gone:' Northern Ontario family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
Sudbury Ukrainian Centre raising money for homeland through flag, food sales
Volunteers are hard at work at the Ukrainian Centre in Sudbury preparing fresh pyrohy, cabbage rolls and flags to raise money to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Manitoba businesses have mixed feelings over end of health restrictions: poll
Manitoba's proof of vaccination requirements are over.
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Victoria, suspect arrested
A man is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria Tuesday.
Criminality not suspected in death of dirt biker near Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties say criminality is not suspected after a man died suddenly last week while riding a dirt bike along a forest service road near Ladysmith, B.C.
BC Transit announces new express bus between Nanaimo and Duncan
BC Transit, alongside the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley Regional District, are launching a new express bus between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Duncan.