Alberta enters Friday with COVID-19 highs in daily and active cases, hospitalizations
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 11:16AM MST
EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give her final COVID-19 update of the week Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, the province recorded its highest daily case count with 1,854, increasing active infections to a record-setting 17,743.
Alberta hospitals have the most COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, treating 511 people including 97 in ICU.
Alberta has reported 63,023 cases and 575 deaths to date.
