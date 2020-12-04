EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will give her final COVID-19 update of the week Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, the province recorded its highest daily case count with 1,854, increasing active infections to a record-setting 17,743.

Alberta hospitals have the most COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, treating 511 people including 97 in ICU.

Alberta has reported 63,023 cases and 575 deaths to date.

Watch Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's remarks at 3:30 p.m. at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.