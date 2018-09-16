

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A handful of Alberta motorcyclists organized a civil disobedience ride Saturday to protest the law exemption that allows turban-wearing Sikhs to ride without a helmet.

More than a dozen people gathered at the Alberta Legislature Saturday night to protest the changes that took effect in April.

Several made the trip to the legislature on their motorcycles, without head protection, to prove a point.

“Laws are supposed to be for everyone. I don't think we should have exemptions for them. I think we should all be treated equally,” said organizer Janna Miller.

“Having exemptions completely divides us as Canadians.”

Miller was one of three riders ticketed by police. She said she plans to fight the ticket in court.

The group is planning another protest ride in a warmer season.

The exemption is part of the province’s Traffic Safety Act to allow for freedom of religious expression.

Alberta was the third province to make the exemption after British Columbia and Manitoba.