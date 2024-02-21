Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address

Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.

The speech is to be aired at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online.

The government's website says Smith will detail her government's vision and plan for the province centred around the upcoming provincial budget.

Alberta's Opposition NDP says it's bracing for the Feb. 29 budget to be full of broken promises.

It says it also expects the budget will fail to fix crumbling health-care and education systems.

NDP finance critic Samir Kayande says Albertans are falling behind as wages fail to keep up with inflation and unemployment goes up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.