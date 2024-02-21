EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives the state of the province address in Edmonton on Wednesday October 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Fransson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives the state of the province address in Edmonton on Wednesday October 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Fransson
    Share

    Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.

    The speech is to be aired at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online.

    The government's website says Smith will detail her government's vision and plan for the province centred around the upcoming provincial budget.

    Alberta's Opposition NDP says it's bracing for the Feb. 29 budget to be full of broken promises.

    It says it also expects the budget will fail to fix crumbling health-care and education systems.

    NDP finance critic Samir Kayande says Albertans are falling behind as wages fail to keep up with inflation and unemployment goes up.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News