Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
The speech is to be aired at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online.
The government's website says Smith will detail her government's vision and plan for the province centred around the upcoming provincial budget.
Alberta's Opposition NDP says it's bracing for the Feb. 29 budget to be full of broken promises.
It says it also expects the budget will fail to fix crumbling health-care and education systems.
NDP finance critic Samir Kayande says Albertans are falling behind as wages fail to keep up with inflation and unemployment goes up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trend Line Poilievre’s support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
King says he's 'reduced to tears' by good wishes from public since his cancer diagnosis
King Charles III said he had been reduced to tears by the messages he has received from people since his cancer diagnosis, as he held his weekly audience with the prime minister for the first time since stepping away from public duties to focus on his treatment.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
Boeing removes head of 737 Max program in wake of safety incidents
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Calgary
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Driver suffers critical injuries after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
-
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
-
Atlantic
-
Iriving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by snow Thursday; snow and rain more widespread Friday into Saturday
Areas of eastern Nova Scotia will see plenty of snow for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow widespread into Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
-
Quebec turns to Supreme Court to stop asylum seekers' access to subsidized daycare
Quebec is heading to the country's highest court to prevent children of asylum seekers from accessing the province's coveted subsidized daycare spaces.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
-
No measles confirmed in Ottawa: Public health monitoring re-emergence
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
Kitchener
-
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
-
Here are the most important tax changes for 2024, according to accountants
To find out what you need to know this year, CTV Kitchener spoke to two accountants.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Winnipeg
-
'Anything you can do to reduce': 90K Winnipeggers asked to cut back on water use to combat pipe leak
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Person found dead after fire breaks out at Glenwood home
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
River Trail at The Forks closes for the season
The River Trail at The Forks is officially closed for the winter, marking the shortest season in history.
Vancouver
-
All aboard, Swifties: BC Ferries adds 22 sailings for weekend of Vancouver Eras Tour stop
In anticipation of a surge in demand from Swifties, BC Ferries has already added extra sailings to its most popular route on the weekend of the pop star's Vancouver shows.
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise, finance minister says 'it's the right thing to do'
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the budget she tables on Thursday will protect services and won't raise taxes for ordinary residents, but she also forecasts an increased deficit because "it's the right thing to do."
-
'Cruel offence': Suspect charged after allegedly stealing cane from blind, homeless man in Vancouver
A man who allegedly robbed a blind, homeless man of his cane in Vancouver's West End has been arrested and charged thanks to the help of Good Samaritans, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.