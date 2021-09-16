Alberta reports 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 1,718 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.

Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu gave a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced a number of new restrictions surrounding private social gatherings, workplaces and schools.

Alberta will also implement a proof of vaccination program that would allow immunized Albertans go to restaurants, bars and gyms.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths and 877 hospitalizations, including an ICU record of 218 admissions.