Advertisement
Alberta's free mask program comes to an end
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 2:24PM MDT
A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons are distributing non-medical masks to Albertans starting Monday, June 8, 2020. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Alberta handed out 40 million masks to residents over the last few months, but now the program has ended.
There are no further plans to distribute more free masks. The province said the program was intended to supplement people efforts to find their own masks.
The masks were made available through drive-thrus at several fast food restaurants.
The government estimates it saved about $35 million in packaging and shipping costs by handing out the masks at drive-thrus.