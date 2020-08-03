EDMONTON -- Alberta handed out 40 million masks to residents over the last few months, but now the program has ended.

There are no further plans to distribute more free masks. The province said the program was intended to supplement people efforts to find their own masks.

The masks were made available through drive-thrus at several fast food restaurants.

The government estimates it saved about $35 million in packaging and shipping costs by handing out the masks at drive-thrus.