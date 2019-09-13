

CTV News Edmonton





The Alberta government is asking to call MLAs back early for the fall sitting of the legislature.

In a news release, House Leader Jason Nixon said he sent a request to the Speaker of the House to reconvene on Tuesday, Oct. 8. “in order to fulfill the government’s ambitious legislative agenda.”

Nixon said the government has designs on creating new jobs, cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and restoring the Alberta Advantage.

“I think I speak for all of our government members when I say that we are excited to get back to the business of fulfilling those promises,” he said.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley reacted to the news on Twitter by reiterating her calls for Premier Jason Kenney to “immediately” introduce a budget.

“Our schools and hospitals can’t wait any longer,” she said.

Notley shared the same message after the release of a blue ribbon panel report earlier this month that found the province is overspending on some services.

The UCP government says in its first 100 days in power, it implemented or initiated more than 68 pledges it made during the provincial election campaign.