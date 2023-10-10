Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces

The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.

The addition of private child care to Alberta's Space Creation Grant could create up to 22,500 spaces, the government said on Tuesday.

"High-quality, affordable child care should be accessible and work for all Alberta families," Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton said in a statement. "Expanding the Space Creation Grant will help our child care system grow and thrive, creating thousands of much-needed new spaces for children, as well as opportunities for operators and entrepreneurs."

The affordable private child care spaces would also bring the province closer to $10/day child care by 2026, the government added.

Applications are open to new and existing licenced non-profit and private operators who want new spaces.

Operators can apply here.

The Alberta and Canadian governments are allocating $28 million to the expansion of the program.