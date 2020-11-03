EDMONTON -- Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon for the first time since last Friday when the province set records for daily and active cases.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

As of Friday, Alberta had 5,172 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a record-high 140 hospitalizations.

Government and health officials have blamed the recent spike on private gatherings. Last week, Dr. Hinshaw restricted social events to no more than 15 people in the Edmonton and Calgary zones — the two regions with the large majority of infections.

“Albertans should be deeply concerned about the current trends,” Premier Jason Kenney said Monday. “It’s time for Albertans, for all us, to up our game.

“The single biggest thing people could do is just stop with the private parties and the social gatherings. Please respect the 15-person rule. If we did just that alone, we would get this thing under control. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

It’s unclear whether Alberta will bring in more restrictions if cases continue to set records this week.