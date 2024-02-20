EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta to unveil firefighting strategy ahead of March 1 start to wildfire season

    Share

    The province will hold a news conference on Tuesday to share updates on the upcoming wildfire season.

    Todd Loewen, minister of forestry and parks, will address the media at 1 p.m.

    CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live online.

    The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) has criticized the province for not doing enough to attract and retain firefighters for what is expected to be a difficult wildfire season.

    There are currently 54 wildfires burning in Alberta, including 52 fires which have been burning since 2023.

    Wildfire season in Alberta runs from March 1 to Oct. 31. 

