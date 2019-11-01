Alberta's 2019 wildfire season officially ended on Oct. 31.

People no longer require a fire permit for burning, but officials are reminding Albertans to still be vigilante when extinguishing fires.

"A fire left smoldering can burn underground all winter long and cause a wildfire in the spring," Alberta Wildfire said in a written release.

Investigators and the RCMP determined the McMillan wildfire was started as a result of arson. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-999-FIRE (3473).

In 2019, there were 1,003 wildfires in Alberta and burnt a total area of more than 880,000 hectares.