Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert

Cold weather leads to alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.

According to an alert issued by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency to all cell phones shortly before 7 p.m., a high demand for power during the extreme cold placed the province at a "high risk" of rotating power outages.

"On top of high demand of our own energy generation, Alberta's grid receives electricity from neighbouring provinces. Extreme weather in Saskatchewan and British Columbia is impacting electricity sharing, which is also a contributing factor to tonight's grid alert," Nathan Neudorf, the province's utilities minister, said in a statement.

"The Alberta Electric System Operator has activated its emergency grid management plan to work with local distribution utilities to avoid potential rolling brownouts."

The grid alert ended around 9 p.m.

A similar request was made of Albertans on Friday, when the Alberta Electric System Operator recorded a new record for power use. 

