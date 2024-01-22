Arc fares now available to seniors on Edmonton and other regional transit systems

The Arc transit fare payment system is now available for senior fares, the City of Edmonton announced on Monday.

Seniors 65 and over can sign up for an Arc senior fare profile and use the payments system, which is valid in Edmonton and with its regional partners: Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, and Strathcona County.

Any seniors wishing to use Arc must sign up online to ensure they are charged the correct rate.

Seniors join adults, youth, students, and U-Pass riders already using the Arc system.

Seniors who use paratransit services should continue to use paper tickets or transit passes until the Arc system is implemented on paratransit vehicles later this year.

The Arc system will be rolled out to seniors who use the Edmonton Transit Service annual pass program on May 1.

Starting this week, the city says staff and outreach teams will hand out free Arc cards while supplies last to seniors at transit centres, LRT stations, and shopping centres across the city.

Complimentary Arc cards are also available for seniors at select recreation centres and in-person service centres across the city.

Arc cards are available for purchase by phone at 1-888-302-0001, at transit centres and LRT stations through Arc fare vending machines and at select retailers.

For more information visit the Arc website.

The city will also hold complimentary, in-person presentations to help seniors learn more about the Arc system.