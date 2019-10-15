

CTV News Edmonton





Four people are facing charges in connection with two shootings over the weekend.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of a robbery with a gun at a business at 127 Avenue and 97 Street.

Two men were reportedly standing outside the business when a maroon car with five people inside arrived. The occupants of the car reportedly got out and approached the two men and demanded their personal property. One of the two men was shot, and the five people got back into the car and left the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the other man was not injured.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of a shooting outside of a lounge at 111 Avenue and 96 Street.

A maroon car with several people reportedly arrived at the lounge, and the occupants got out.

The occupants reportedly got into an altercation with two men outside the lounge, and one of them shot both men.

The occupants then got back in the car and fled the scene.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell 19, Gabir Fadlelmanan, 22, Wahid Mounji, 20 and Alana Nicole Kovac, 18, have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

More charges are pending.