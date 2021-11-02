Arson charges laid after string of wildland fires near Edmonton

EDMONTON -

A 31-year-old Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged with six counts of arson after a series of wildland fires in Parkland County and Sturgeon County.

RCMP arrested the man on Sept. 15 after receiving five complaints between April and July related to the fires, Corp. Cuneyet Zanbak told CTV News Edmonton.

"Through the investigation it was determined that there was a common denominator with the accused and the fires," said Corp. Zanbak.

"Wildland fires are a major concern and affect many people long after the fire is extinguished. The costs associated with fighting such fires and the resources used further affect residents of the County overall, which can delay other projects."

Corp. Zanbak said no property damages were reported in any of the fires.

"All smaller in nature," he said "They were caught early enough that they were brought under control quickly."

Police are not releasing the name of the man charged in the arsons, citing other legal proceedings.

The man is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Wednesday.