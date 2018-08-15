Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
ASIRT investigating fatal police chase in east Edmonton
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 11:13AM MDT
The police watchdog is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man Tuesday night.
Information provided by ASIRT suggests the driver died after he fled from RCMP east of Edmonton.
In a press release that came out Tuesday night RCMP revealed the collision happened on the Sherwood Park Freeway, but made no mention of the death.
On Wednesday morning, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced it was investigating the crash.
We are investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Sherwood Park Freeway that resulted in the death of a male after the vehicle fled from @RCMPAlberta officers. No further information available at this time. #yeg— ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) August 15, 2018