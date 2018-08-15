The police watchdog is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man Tuesday night.

Information provided by ASIRT suggests the driver died after he fled from RCMP east of Edmonton.

In a press release that came out Tuesday night RCMP revealed the collision happened on the Sherwood Park Freeway, but made no mention of the death.

On Wednesday morning, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced it was investigating the crash.