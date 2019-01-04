The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), released new information about what happened outside an apartment building in Edmonton’s Gold Bar neighbourhood this week.

Officials say police received a domestic violence complaint from the residence around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019. When officers arrived the male suspect was not there. His 26-year old partner was taken to hospital.

At approximately 9pm the same day, police were notified the suspect had returned to the residence. Officials say he broke in, where a 13-year-old was home alone. Police set up a perimeter around the location, that’s when the man walked outside with two knives and a confrontation began.

ASIRT said an ARWEN system, which fires less-lethal projectiles, was used during the confrontation and two officers discharged their weapons. He was struck by several of the fired rounds.

Family and friends of the man shot and killed by police have identified him as Devlin Neyando.

It’s the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in two weeks.

“It’s difficult for the families because no matter what life was taken that person belongs to a loved one, that person came from a family and it’s extremely difficult for our members. Because I can tell you no member wants to take a life,” said Mike Elliott, president of the police association.

“I know people may feel that we’re trigger happy, I can tell you that’s the furthest from the truth,” he added.

The incidents have re-ignited the debate for officers to wear cameras.

“I’d love to have body-worn cameras. I’d like to have them in our vehicles. I’d like to have them on our members,” said Mike Elliott, president of the police association.

“I think it’s an aid and a tool to protect people. When a complaint comes in at some member you are able to provide some video to say ‘no I did not do that to him or her’.” Elliott added.

EPS did conduct a pilot project using body cameras between 2012 and 2014. They found them to be valuable in high-risk interactions with the public.

Police had planned to roll out the program to specialized units but things like cost and privacy concerns got in the way.

“The issue that can come with body-worn cameras is that you require a vast amount of storage. I know there’s cloud-based technology out there you can have that storage but also things that come with that is retention. How long do you keep that material? Do you keep it a year, do you keep it five years, not only that you need disclosure. What people are going to be available to provide that disclosure? You need to vet out other civilians or other people that are caught in camera because we have to respect their privacy as well,” said Elliott.

The Vice President of the Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association, Sharon Polsky said she isn’t convinced body-worn cameras are the answer.

“I understand people want body cameras because we’re not getting the accountability and the transparency police departments have promised.”

“The cameras only give a very narrow view of the event,” Polsky added.

Edmonton police plan to review funding for body cameras in two years. Although in support of cameras, the police association thinks the money may be better spent on more front-line officers.

With files from Nicole Weisberg