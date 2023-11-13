EDMONTON
    • Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire

    A Nov. 12, 2023, fire destroyed a home at 12 Street and 16 Avenue in the Aster community. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe) A Nov. 12, 2023, fire destroyed a home at 12 Street and 16 Avenue in the Aster community. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

    A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the blaze at 12 Street and 16 Avenue in the Aster community was called in at 6:10 a.m.

    According to officials, the home was newly built but did not have any residents yet.

    No one was inside the house when firefighters arrived and no crew members were hurt on the job.

    There was no information about the cause of the fire.

    Sunday's fire happened on the same block as a fire one week earlier that destroyed a house under construction. The Nov. 6 fire is being investigated as an arson

