    • Attempted murder charge laid in Lloydminster assault case

    File photo of two RCMP vehicles. File photo of two RCMP vehicles.
    A Lloydminster man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault at an apartment in that city.

    Multiple calls were made to 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday about a disturbance in an apartment at 51 Avenue and 34 Street.

    Responding officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

    Mounties say a Good Samaritan intervened and likely saved the victim's life.

    The woman was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by Stars Air Ambulance.

    Police located the suspect, but refused to leave the apartment, and a four-hour long standoff ensued.

    The suspect was eventually arrested without incident.

    The 23-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault while choking, and resisting arrest.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on April 23. 

