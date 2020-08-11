EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating an attempted sexual assault that took place in Mill Creek Ravine Monday morning.

A 63-year-old woman was walking in the Mill Creek Ravine around 97 Street and 92 Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when she was attacked, said EPS.

Police said a lone male grabbed the woman from behind and pulled her towards some shrubs. He fled when she resisted.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 35 years old with dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie and burgundy pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.