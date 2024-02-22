Autopsy inconclusive in death of security guard killed in parkade fight

Police say more testing is required to determine what killed a security guard who died after a fight at a downtown parkade earlier this week.

Officers were called to the HSBC building parkade around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday after a report that a man was fighting with a security guard.

Upon arrival, police found the 58-year-old guard in medical distress. He died in hospital.

The other man had left the scene.

An autopsy conducted Thursday morning determined further testing is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim's identity is still being withheld by police.

A 30-year-old man has also been taken into custody for breaking into vehicles in relation to the case.

Charges are pending.

The homicide unit is still investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of the guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating the death of the guard.

In a written statement to CTV News Edmonton, OHS said no orders have been issued as a result of the death.