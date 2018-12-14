Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Beaumont to become a city in 2019
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 10:51AM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 14, 2018 12:33PM MST
Beaumont is set to become Canada’s newest city.
The town southeast of Edmonton will become Alberta’s 19th city on Jan. 1, 2019.
Mayor John Stewart said the announcement is a historic milestone for Beaumont.
“It provides us with opportunities to attract new residents, businesses, and investment to diversify our tax base and gain more recognition provincially for our community.”
Beaumont will be the 15th largest city in the province.