

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Beaumont is set to become Canada’s newest city.

The town southeast of Edmonton will become Alberta’s 19th city on Jan. 1, 2019.

Mayor John Stewart said the announcement is a historic milestone for Beaumont.

“It provides us with opportunities to attract new residents, businesses, and investment to diversify our tax base and gain more recognition provincially for our community.”

Beaumont will be the 15th largest city in the province.