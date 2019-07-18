The Edmonton Police Service believed there may be people who have bought Oilers jerseys with fraudulent Connor McDavid signatures.

The jerseys were sold online by a man claiming to be from the Oilers Entertainment Group or Pro Am Sports.

Police say the jerseys are authentic, but the signature is not.

Pro Am Sports warned customers about a similar scam last year.

Investigators will be holding a press conference at 9 a.m. with more information. CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live on our website.