Beware of jerseys with fake McDavid signatures: EPS
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday September 30, 2017.
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:33AM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service believed there may be people who have bought Oilers jerseys with fraudulent Connor McDavid signatures.
The jerseys were sold online by a man claiming to be from the Oilers Entertainment Group or Pro Am Sports.
Police say the jerseys are authentic, but the signature is not.
Pro Am Sports warned customers about a similar scam last year.
Investigators will be holding a press conference at 9 a.m. with more information. CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live on our website.