EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Ski Club is hosting a food truck bike-through event with live music starting Thursday evening.

This summer the club has been offering bike services and hosting bike-friendly events, calling themselves "The Edmonton Bike Club."

Some of the food trucks at this weekend's event include Drift, Lemongrass Grill, Jackie O's Mini Donuts and Calle Mexico.

Every night the event will have live music on their patio, tickets are available for $10, and all proceeds go to the musicians.

Organizers say that tickets should be reserved in advance because space on their patio is limited in order to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

All attendees must submit their contact information to allow for contact tracing if needed.​

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday, you can reserve tickets on the Edmonton Ski Club website.

The four day event falls on the weekend that Edmontonians usually spend on the neighbouring hill for Edmonton Folk Fest, an event that has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.