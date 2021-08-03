EDMONTON -- The black bear that fatally mauled a tree planter in northern Alberta on Saturday has been euthanized.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says the female black bear was identified by DNA testing after being one of three bears located in the area of the attack.

"This decision is never made lightly, and when it is made, it is to prevent more attacks by that particular bear," reads a government statement.

"Due to the large number of bears still in the area, people in the area are urged to observe bear safety rules and guidelines."

RCMP told CTV News they received a call just after 3 p.m. on July 31 regarding an attack in a rural area northwest of Swan Hills.

The 26-year-old woman from Peers, Alta., was planting trees in the remote spot when she was attacked.

Mounties say a co-worker scared the bear off before calling for help.

The woman was taken by helicopter from the site to the Swan Hills airport but was pronounced dead soon after landing, according to police.