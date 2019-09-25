

CTVNews.ca Staff





In case Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear couldn't recognize his opportunity to make the team's opening night roster, coach Dave Tippett made sure to drive the point home at a recent practice.

"I skated up to him this morning and I said, 'knock, knock opportunity awaits,'" said Tippett.

Bear's chances of cracking the opening light lineup improved after the team sent its 2018 first round draft pick Evan Bouchard down to the minors.

The defenceman's demotion, coupled with an injury to Joel Persson, opened the door for Bear, a veteran of 18 games with the team two seasons ago.

"He's one of the guys that has surprised me coming into camp," said Tippett. "He's in great shape."

Ethan Bear on his #Oilers Training Camp to date, with an injury to fellow right-shot d-man Joel Persson creating even more opportunity for the young blueliner pic.twitter.com/IapkgJTLFi — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2019

Bear, 22, says he stepped up his off-season condition ahead of his third pro season.

"It was just taking my body more seriously," he said.

His coach says the roster is far from finalized, but that Bear is a strong candidate for one of the seven spots on defence.

"I have no problem playing young players," said Tippett.

The team has two pre-season games remaining on its schedule: at Winnipeg on Thursday and at Calgary on Saturday.

The Oilers open their 2019/20 season at home on Oct. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks, a matchup Bear hopes to play a part in.

"I'm obviously happy to still be here but at the same time, I'm not satisfied, not getting comfortable," he said. "[I've] still got a ways to go."

With files from Adam Cook