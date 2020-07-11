EDMONTON -- The homicide unit is investigating after a body was found Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home at Mullen Road and Mullen Place around 5 a.m. on Saturday after a body was found in the home.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Investigators are searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Alberta plate CDY 5152 that may be connected to the case.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact police immediately and not to approach the person or people inside.

The Edmonton police emergency line is 780-423-4567.