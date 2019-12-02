EDMONTON -- A body can be seen on the steps of the Alberta legislature after what police are calling a "non-criminal incident."

The legislative assembly was in session on Monday afternoon, but was adjourned around 3:15 p.m.

“I hate to interrupt, however there is an issue that is important to the assembly,” speaker Nathan Cooper said to the assembly. “I’d just like to take a five minute recess. If both members of the assembly want to pop into their respective lounges, I’d be happy to provide an update in a moment.”

Edmonton police referred further requests for information to the Sheriff's department.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.