EDMONTON -- The hamlet of Winfield has been placed on a boil water advisory suggesting some residents to boil their water before drinking it.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued the order on Tuesday following an inspection of the Winfield Water Treatment Plant.

AHS says the inspection found that the water supply serving the hamlet of Winfield may be unsafe for human consumption due to a water main break located at the Winfield water treatment plant.

That water main break is in violation of the Public Health Act Nuisance and General Sanitation Regulation, forcing AHS to declare the drinking water supply unfit for human consumption.

The order will remain in effect until the plants completes all repairs in full as required by Alberta Environment and Parks, as well as submitting two consecutive bacteriological water samples collected 24 hours apart that do not show presence of Total Coliforms or E. coli.

Winfield has a population of approximately 238 people.