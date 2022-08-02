Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend.

Officials told CTV News the boy was playing at a campsite near Buster Creek Road and Township Road 421A Sunday morning when the animal attacked.

According to Mounties, the cougar dropped the boy and left when people threw rocks and yelled at it.

The child sustained wounds to his throat and scalp, but they weren't considered life threatening, police added.

The boy's mom, Chay Feuser, called it a miracle her son Cason wasn't hurt worse.

STARS flew Cason to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton in stable condition, where he underwent surgery.

Cason, 7, was attacked by a cougar while camping near Rocky Mountain House on July 31, 2022. (Courtesy: Chay Feuser)

COUGAR EUTHANIZED

A sub-adult female cougar was euthanized earlier 150 metres from the site of the attack, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Insp. Rob Kohut told CTV News.

The area was closed until Tuesday morning when a forensic lab confirmed with DNA that the cougar was responsible for attacking the boy.

Under the Canada Council on Animal Care Guidelines, Alberta may euthanize a cougar if it is conditioned to feed on unnatural food sources or frequent in human-use areas, or is a threat or has attacked a pet, livestock, or a human, whether provoked or not.

COUGAR PRECAUTIONS

Kohut called cougar encounters rare as the animals are normally shy of humans and will typically leave the area if they know humans are nearby. However, he advised taking precautions:

Travel in groups and carry some form of protection, such as bear spray.

If you see a cougar in the distance, do not run or turn your back. If the cougar appears unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close and slowly back out of the area.

If the cougar is hissing and snarling or staring and tracking your movements, do not run or play dead. Make yourself look big and speak loudly.

If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don't give up. Use all means at your disposal.

Never feed any kind of wildlife in order to help prevent cougars and other predators from coming to your neighbourhood. Attracting wildlife such as deer or small animals will, in turn, attract cougars and other predators. Urban deer that get food from unnatural sources tend to become slower and more docile, making them easier prey and perhaps making cougars more likely to enter human-use areas if the deer there are easier to catch.

More tips are available online.

