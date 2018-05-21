The pilot of a small plane that caught fire before landing in Cooking Lake Monday afternoon, managed to escape nearly unscathed.

Tom Steele with the Cooking Lake Airport said the issues started on the plane just before it landed.

“It was an amphibious airplane and there was no power to put the wheels down,” Steele said. “So he landed with wheels up and he did really good with it obviously, because he walked away from it, so he was pretty cool under pressure.”

Airport officials said the pilot’s hair was singed, and his hand was slightly burned in the incident. The pilot was the only one on board.

A video released to CTV News showed the airplane nearly destroyed.