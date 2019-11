The Capital Line LRT is back in service after being closed during the morning commute following a non-criminal death.

Final Update: Capital Line LRT back to regular service. Bus replacement service has been cancelled. Thank you for your patience. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) November 14, 2019

Commuters were delayed Thursday morning when the LRT was unavailable between Clareview and Churchill stations. ETS provided LRT replacement bus service between the two stations.