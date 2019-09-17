

CTV News Edmonton





Warning: This story contains graphic images.

Edmonton animal control officers are trying to locate the owner of a cat found with an elastic band embedded in its neck last week.

The cat, a seven-month-old female domestic shorthair, was found in the area of 129 Avenue and 118 Street “in physical distress,” animal control said in a news release.

She was wearing a leopard-print collar with a bell but did not have a tag or microchip.

Officers are asking the owner of the cat or anyone who knows what happened to it to contact them by calling 311.

Animal control is expected to release further details at an 11:30 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

A wound caused by an elastic band embedded in the cat's neck is shown. (Submitted)