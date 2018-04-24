

CTV Edmonton





The government is warning of at least one source of an E. coli outbreak in Alberta.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency released a recall, late Tuesday, for raw pork products sold and distributed by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven.



It's possible more than 15 different pork products are contaminated with E. coli o157:h7. The meat was sold between February 19 and April 24 of this year.



If you think you have contaminated meat, the CFIA says you should throw it out or return it to the location where you bought it.