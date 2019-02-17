Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a 31-year-old man in connection to the death of a man who was injured in an altercation Saturday night.

Police were called to 100 Avenue and 92 Street around 5 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old man was found seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died.

The victim has been identified as Pierre Quesnel, 48, of Grande Prairie.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 20 in Edmonton.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on scene and taken into custody.

Trevor Eldon Martineau, 31, of Grande Prairie has since been charged with second-degree murder in Quesnel’s death. He is also charged with assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

Those with information about the incident were asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.