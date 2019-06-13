Charges laid against bus driver reported driving erratically
Photo courtesy of Jasen Courtepatte
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 2:10PM MDT
The driver of an Edmonton school bus has been charged.
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service tells CTV Edmonton that the female driver has been charged with the following offences:
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood
- Child endangerment
- Causing a child to be in need of intervention
The school bus was reportedly driving erratically on Tuesday, before and after picking up elementary students at a west Edmonton school.