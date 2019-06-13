

CTV News Edmonton





The driver of an Edmonton school bus has been charged.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service tells CTV Edmonton that the female driver has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood

Child endangerment

Causing a child to be in need of intervention

The school bus was reportedly driving erratically on Tuesday, before and after picking up elementary students at a west Edmonton school.