

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Two central Alberta men were charged after they allegedly stole approximately $65,000 worth of music equipment.

Jase Nelson’s home studio east of Innisfail was broken into Tuesday morning. Guitars, keyboards, saxophones, banjos, mandolins, microphones and soundboards were stolen.

RCMP recovered some of the 16-year-old’s instruments in Red Deer.

Brandon Wegner, 28, and Justin Schilling, 26, were charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. Wegner was also charged with two counts of breach of recognizance.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18.