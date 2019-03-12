A 49-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly ran over a 31-year-old woman on Whitemud Drive in February.

On Feb. 16 at approximately 8:15 a.m., the woman crashed into the centre barrier on the westbound lanes near Fox Drive. When she exited her vehicle to talk to another driver who had offered help, she was allegedly struck by a man driving a Dodge Nitro.

The victim, Alicia Souveny, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Simon Simbizeye, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was charged with careless driving and driving at an unreasonable rate of speed on March 9.