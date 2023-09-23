Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire

Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.

An Alberta Emergency Alert went out just after 10:30 p.m., calling for the immediate evacuation of all residents.

The Community of Chateh has issued an Evacuation Order. Everyone in Chateh, evacuate to the 400 Evacuation Camp, located at the 98 St & 98 Ave, High Level. A wildfire SE of Chateh is toward the community. https://t.co/FNX1UVCzPO — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) September 23, 2023

The blaze is currently "burning north, toward the community," the alert said.

Everyone within the northern Alberta community was told to gather seven days' worth of medication, documents and supplies, and go.

Chateh residents should head to the 400 Evacuation Camp in High Level, Alta., at 98 Street and 98 Avenue, or call 780-841-1265 if assistance in doing so is needed.