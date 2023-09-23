Edmonton

    • Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire

    Alberta Emergency Alert

    Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.

    An Alberta Emergency Alert went out just after 10:30 p.m., calling for the immediate evacuation of all residents.

    The blaze is currently "burning north, toward the community," the alert said.

    Everyone within the northern Alberta community was told to gather seven days' worth of medication, documents and supplies, and go.

    Chateh residents should head to the 400 Evacuation Camp in High Level, Alta., at 98 Street and 98 Avenue, or call 780-841-1265 if assistance in doing so is needed.

