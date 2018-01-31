ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit has laid a number of child sexual exploitation charges against a Grande Prairie man, and investigators believe there could me more victims throughout Canada, and even in Australia.

Police said Jonathan Karl Bruenig, 34, was arrested on January 23, 2018 – he was arrested after allegedly luring and trying to sexually assault a boy in Grande Prairie. The incident was reported to police by a concerned relative.

He faces a total of eight charges: two counts each of child luring, making child pornography, distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

ICE said it’s believed he used a number of online personas, and would often present himself as a teenage girl online to lure teenage boys.

It’s alleged his online converstaions would progress from sexualized chats, to sharing explicit photos and videos. He’s also accused of attempting to make arrangements to meet with his targets.

ICE believes there may be additional victims in northern Alberta, Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia and Australia.

Bruenig was arrested at his home in Grande Prairie, and the ICE Unit is working with partner agencies in Northwest Territories, B.C., and Australia to investigate similar offences. The accused has lived in the Grande Prairie and Kelowna areas, and has been involved with a number of junior hockey teams.

ICE investigators are trying to identify and speak with potential victims, anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 780-509-3363.

The accused has been remanded in custody, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 12. The investigation is ongoing.